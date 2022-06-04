SPONSORED :

What’s Up Des Moines?

Jack’s Country Restaurant – Janice & Tony Ahn

Meet Janice (pictured above) and Tony Ahn. They’ve been working Jack’s Country Restaurant for 35 years now, taking over the family business.

Their customers visit frequently to enjoy the daily special of Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs! Janice would credit the Meat Lovers Skillet as a close second favorite among their customers. Stop in for a hearty breakfast or lunch and you are guaranteed to receive attentive, and friendly service.

Thank you Janice and Tony for serving our community all of these years!

Jack’s Country Restaurant is located at 21919 Marine View Drive S., Des Moines, WA 98198.

They’re open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop in and check it out!

ABC Grocery

Meet Yun, who will be celebrating 15 years of owning ABC Grocery on June 11!

Yun offers a great selection of products, and has created a friendly and welcoming environment for all. ABC Grocery stocks up on fishing supplies for the local fishers who go down to the Marina in the summertime. Yun remains busy and enjoys visits from his loyal customers who go out of their way just to see him. Yun loves the Des Moines community and continues to give back to it. He organizes an annual golf tournament with the proceeds going toward local student scholarships through “Dollars for Scholars.”

Please join us in celebrating Yun and all of his time and energy he has put back into the community over the past 15 years.

ABC Grocery is located at 22309 7th Ave S.#1a, Des Moines, WA 98198.

Farmer’s Market Opening Day ‘Swag Bags’

A huge thank you to Lindsy for leading our Des Moines Farmer’s Market Swag Bag collection once again.

I’d also like to thank the volunteers from the Mountain Church, Vantage Point Services, Salon Michelle and local Edward Jones associates for their time and efforts to help stuff 1,000 bags full of swag from our local businesses! We are so grateful for all of the local businesses and groups who contributed promotional ‘swag’ to the bags this year.

Lastly, thank you to Kris at the Des Moines Food Bank for helping transfer all 1,000 bags down to the Market; the bags are all ready to be handed out on opening day of the Farmer’s Market this Saturday, June 4, 2022.

“Hope to see you there!”

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

