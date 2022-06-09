In her final video message to the Highline community – released on Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Highline Public Schools Superintendent Susan Enfield shared her gratitude for students, staff, families and the community.

As we previously reported , Enfield is leaving Highline at the end of this month to become the new Washoe County (Nevada) School District Superintendent.

She is being replaced by Ivan Duran , who will begin his term July 1, 2022.

A former high school English, journalism and ELL teacher, Enfield served as Chief Academic Officer and then as Interim Superintendent for Seattle Public Schools before coming to Highline in 2012.

“It has been such a joy and honor for me to live in, lead, and serve the Highline community for the past 10 years,” Enfield said. “We have accomplished so much together, and we have made Highline a community that everybody around the country looks to for what it means to know our students by name, strength, and need so that they graduate prepared for the future they choose.”

“I will always be Highline’s greatest cheerleader,” Enfield added.

Enfield will serve as superintendent of Washoe County School District in Nevada starting in July.

Here’s Enfield’s video message:

Here’s a transcript of her message:

“Hello Highline, and congratulations on making it to the end of the 2022 school year and what a year it has been. We all have so much to be proud of and I know that we are all looking forward to a little bit of rest, so thanks for all your hard work this year for pushing through, even on the really hard days and for being there for one another. This really is a special special community that when the going gets tough we pull together and that’s one of the things I’m going to miss most.

“As you know I am leaving for my next adventure, and so this is my final video message to you and really it is just a message of thanks. It has been such a joy and honor for me to live and lead and serve the Highline community for the past ten years. We have accomplished so much together and we have really made Highline a community that everybody really around the country looks too for what it means to really, really know our students by name, strength, and need, so that they graduate prepared for the future they choose. That Highline promise is something that I will take with me in my heart along with the many, many happy memories I have of my time being here.

“Know that even though I won’t be here, I will be cheering you on from afar. I will always be Highline’s greatest cheerleader. So thank you everybody for a wonderful decade. I wish you a relaxing and joy-filled summer and I will be following you in the fall. Take good care.”