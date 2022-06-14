A local Des Moines group will sponsor the first-ever Waterland Pride Festival on Saturday, June 25, 2022, joining a growing list of cities in South King County recognizing their LBGTQIA+ citizens.

In partnership with local organizations and businesses, Waterland Pride will kick off June 25 with a Rainbow Run, in conjunction with Des Moines Parkrun, held each Saturday at 9 a.m. at Des Moines Beach Park.

Following the run, participants can head to the DeNevea Designs booth at the Waterfront Farmers Market in the Des Moines Marina to pick up Pride T-shirts and flags and shop the market.

Revelers will then toast the inaugural Waterland Pride events at the Quarterdeck in the Marina at 11 a.m.

The evening starts with a special event beginning at 5 p.m. at Dat Creole Soul, 22341 Marine View Drive S (in the alley). The restaurant and bar are 21-and-older establishments.

June is recognized internationally as Pride month, commemorating the Stonewall Uprising that occurred June 28, 1969, in New York City. NYC Police raided the predominately gay Stonewall Inn bar in typical harassment of the queer community. But what was atypical is that the patrons fought back and ignited the modern LGBTQIA+ civil rights movement.

The Waterland Pride Organizing Committee came together this year to acknowledge the continued struggle for equality and to celebrate LGBTQIA+ contributions to the local community.

One of the Waterland Pride Committee founding members, a woman of biracial heritage and a local Des Moines resident emphasized that the committee consists of LGBTQIA+, straight, and multiethnic community members.

“It’s important that we ALL recognize the struggle for equality and celebrate everyone’s contributions,” she said.

Even in its first year, the Waterland Pride Organizing Committee has developed an impressive sponsorship list, including The Des Moines Legacy Foundation, John L. Scott agent Saundra Mock, Harper Studios, Salon Michelle, The Quarterdeck, Marina Mercantile, All Points Yarn, DeNevea Designs, Dat Creole Soul, John L. Scott Des Moines, and Des Moines ParkRun.

Schedule:

Saturday, June 25:

9 a.m.: Rainbow Run at Des Moines Creek Trail – All ages and family friendly 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Waterfront Pride at DeNevea Designs booth at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market in the Marina/ 5 p.m.: A Bite Out at Dat Creole Soul (22341 Marine View Drive S.) – An age 21+ event.



For more information on joining the family friendly events in the morning or the Bite Out at Dat Creole Soul, please visit: