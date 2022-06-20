Photo courtesy David Rosen of SlickPix Photography.

If you saw big flames, smoke and even chaff in the air in Des Moines’ Woodmont neighborhood Saturday night, June 18, 2022, don’t worry – that was just caused by a group of tinfoil hat wearing people at “Burning Saucer,” celebrating the 75th anniversary of “The Maury Island Incident” UFO sighting.

Around 100 or so fun-loving folks gathered at the Woodmont Country Club’s outdoor space to witness local historian/filmmaker Steve Edmiston’s annual celebration of all things Maury Island, UFOs, the original Man In Black and more, all under the watchful eye of the mysterious Des Moines obelisk, which stood guard nearby.

Live music was provided by JT Underwood and Paper Moon, and the event culminated in the annual “burning of the saucer” designed and built by resident Fire Marshall Terry Donahue. This year’s saucer was an homage to the classic 1951 UFO film “The Day the Earth Stood Still” and included the mysterious message “Klaatu barada nikto!“

Edmiston did his presentation, chock full of jabs at Roswell – mention of which always resulted in a group “BOOOOOOO!” shout – along with the usual parodying of Robert’s Rules of Order and more. Lots of laughs were had as guests enjoyed the new “Maury Island Incident Ale” courtesy the Quarterdeck.

VIDEO

Below is video shot and edited by Scott Schaefer showing this year’s impressive “burn”:

PHOTOS

Below are photos of the event, courtesy David Rosen of SlickPix Photography (click image to view photo gallery):