Des Moines Police announced on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 that they have arrested a homicide suspect wanted in connection with a dead body found dumped in the Duwamish River in Skyway on Monday, June 20.

Police say that on Monday at about 7:30 p.m., King County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted the Des Moines Police Department advising they located a dead body dumped in the Duwamish River in Skyway.

Further information indicated this homicide may have taken place at the Des Moines Station Apartments in Des Moines.

Des Moines Police Detectives obtained a search warrant on the apartment and found evidence of a homicide. Witnesses were contacted, interviewed and a suspect was identified.

On Wednesday, June 22 at about 12:30 p.m., Des Moines Police Detectives found the suspect at an apartment complex in Kent. With the assistance of the Valley SWAT Team, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect will be booked into the King County Jail on investigation of murder.