Des Moines Police are investigating a homicide in a residence located in the 600 block of S. 208th Street (map below).

Police say that on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at about 10:35 p.m., officers were dispatched or a 911 call of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed one male was deceased inside a single family residence.

Another male, who is believed to be the suspect, is in custody.

It is undetermined at this time how both males are related.

“The incident is confined to this residence and there is no threat to the community,” police said.

UPDATE: Detectives have obtained additional information and now have probable cause to arrest the male suspect from Wednesday night’s homicide. The suspect has been booked into the King County Jail on investigation of murder.

Additional information may be released when it becomes available.