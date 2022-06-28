Des Moines’ Summer Concert Series will run every Wednesday night starting July 6, and continuing through Aug. 24, 2022 at Des Moines Beach Park.

All concerts are FREE, and each performance is set to start at 7 p.m.

Shows are presented by the Washington Scuba Alliance and The Des Moines Arts Commission.

The lineup includes:

July 6: Free Rain July 13: Buena Vibra July 20: King Youngblood July 27: Yak Attack Aug. 3: Breaks and Swells Aug. 10: Massy Ferguson Aug. 17: The Jaws of Brooklyn Aug. 24: Five Letter Word



WHEN: Wednesday Nights, from July 6 – Aug. 24, 2022, starting at 7 p.m. WHERE: Des Moines Beach Park Event Center COST: FREE Admission! Fun for the whole family!

NEW “BREAKWATER BAR”

New this year is the “Breakwater Bar,” sponsored by the Washington Scuba Alliance and Party on the Rocks, open from 6 – 8 p.m. NOTE: For ages 21+ ONLY with Photo ID required at entry.

Food Trucks will also be on hand at the concerts.

For more info, visit the Des Moines Arts Commission website or Facebook page.

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S.: