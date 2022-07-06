SPONSORED :

What’s Up Des Moines?

Des Moines the Cleaners: Meet Cindy and Reid

Cindy and Reid have been serving the Des Moines community for over 30 years. They are consistent in providing excellent and professional service, always going above and beyond for their customers.

Des Moines the Cleaners offers quality and safe cleaning for anything and everything from business suits, to comforters.

Thank you Cindy and Reid for your commitment to Des Moines after all these years and the care you provide for so many.

Check them out at 22021 7th Ave S Des Moines, WA 98198.

Tea Cup: Meet sibling owners Chloe & Ben

Chloe & Ben have been serving the Des Moines community for 4 years. They have 12 flavors of boba drinks, which are all made with organic teas.

They also have a large selection of smoothies made with real, fresh fruit. In addition to their healthy drinks, they serve fresh and authentic Vietnamese dishes, such as Bahn Mi sandwiches.

Thank you Chloe and Ben for serving us fresh and healthy food and drinks, and putting a smile on your customers faces!

They are located 2 blocks from the marina, at the corner of 7th Ave South and South 223rd Street in Des Moines, WA.

Tuscany at Des Moines: Meet Harpreet

Harpreet has been serving Des Moines at Tuscany for 15 years.

Tuscany offers a variety of home-made, comfort food to satisfy any of your cravings throughout the day! Harpreet and her staff are visited weekly by regulars and they even know each other by name. The homemade pies are a favorite among many, especially the raspberry pie!

Thank you Harpreet for all of the warmth and hospitality that you bring to our Des Moines community.

They’re located at 21830 Marine View Dr S Des Moines, WA 98198. Stop in to say hello!

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

We also recognize that the key to creating a thriving community is through community leaders and business leaders working in partnership…