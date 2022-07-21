Photo of the 2014 Wheels and Keels by Michael Brunk.

Destination Des Moines’ Wheels & Keels event is returning to the Des Moines Marina north parking lot this Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

See beautiful classic cars and vintage wood boats by the water!

This is a free family-friendly event where awards will be handed out, special celebrity guests, live entertainment from “Uncle Ernie” and a food truck roundup.

This is a free event for anyone looking to attend.

If you have a boat or car that you want to show off, please visit this link to register ($20/register).