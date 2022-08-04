SPONSORED :

Just Poke – Meet Jeff!

Jeff recently opened up the area’s newest poke restaurant! Just Poke Des Moines serves custom-made poke bowls with healthy, sustainable ingredients! It is located at 23609 Pacific Highway South in front of Highline College. Just Poke offers healthy options, endless toppings and great customer service. You have the option to either customize your own bowl or choose an already designed bowl. They are planning a Grand Opening with a promotional BOGO ½ off poke bowls for the weekend of August 13th & 14th. Don’t miss out, and swing by to say hello. Thank you, Jeff, for choosing Des Moines as the home base for your restaurant!

Print Place – Meet Dan & Cindy

The Print Place opened in Des Moines in 1987, marking 35 years to this day! Dan and Cindy first met when they were both serving on the Board of the Boys and Girls Club in Ballard. Dan has spent 18 years as a member of the Normandy Park / Des Moines Rotary Club and is currently serving as the Community Service Chair, responsible for the Club’s annual donations. Aside from the printing business, Dan is an elected Commissioner with the Highline Water District and Cindy’s passion project is helping people have healthy skin and hair, through her Monat business. Dan estimates that they have donated over $250,000 worth of printing and services to the community since he opened the business, and jokes that “we have the retirement accounts to prove it!” Dan and Cindy enjoy biking, traveling, and chasing their terrier rescue dogs, Nikko and Milo. A heartfelt thank you to Dan and Cindy for the endless ways that you continue to give back to our community, year in and year out. Your tremendous generosity does not go unnoticed and Des Moines wouldn’t be the same without you two!

Creole Soul – Meet Hampton

Hampton enjoys serving up authentic, New Orleans Creole Soul food. He puts love and care into everything he serves, from fresh crawfish to shrimp etouffee. They are especially popular on Thursdays for their infamous Crawfish Mac and Cheese. Creole Soul had much to celebrate in their first year of business and was awarded the Best New Restaurant in Western Washington! Not only is Hampton known for his southern cuisine, but his kindness is also spread throughout the community as he regularly visits the homeless to “feed some souls.” Thank you Hampton for all you do and for slinging Southern Vittles in the city of Des Moines! They are now open Thursdays for lunch their hours are Thursday- Saturday 11am – 9pm, and Sundays 11am-4pm.

