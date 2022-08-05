On Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, a joint statement was issued by the Joint Advisory Committee – a partnership between the Port of Seattle and City of SeaTac – regarding North SeaTac Park, which has been gaining attention from residents trying to preserve it from being developed.

Here’s the full statement, attributed to Port of Seattle Commission President Ryan Calkins and SeaTac Mayor Jake Simpson:

“For the past several weeks, representatives from the Port of Seattle Commission and the City of SeaTac have met to discuss our shared vision for the future of North SeaTac Park.

“As leaders of the Joint Advisory Committee, a partnership between the Port of Seattle and the City of SeaTac, we are in complete agreement that we need to work together to figure out a plan for the long-term health and wellness of the park that the Port of Seattle leases to the City of SeaTac.

“Parks and green spaces matter to our community’s quality of life. We share each other’s commitment to protecting parks and green spaces and echo each other’s commitment to finding solutions together.”

Ryan Calkins Commission President Port of Seattle

Jake Simpson Mayor

City of SeaTac

