The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market will be celebrating the “Dog Days of Summer” this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All are invited to enjoy a day that will surely make you wag your tail!

Activities will include:

    • Dog Parade featuring Costume Contest
    • Doggy Photo Booth by Frolic Pet Services
    • Splash Park for Dogs
    • Dog Vendors
    • Touch-a-Fire-Truck
    • Music
    • Free Puppy (balloon) while supplies last
    • Education
    • C.A.R.E.S. Animal Control of Burien & Des Moines
    • Poogooder
    • SR3 Pup Rescue
    • …and more!

More info at DMFM.org.

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.: