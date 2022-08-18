The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market will be celebrating the “Dog Days of Summer” this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
All are invited to enjoy a day that will surely make you wag your tail!
Activities will include:
-
- Dog Parade featuring Costume Contest
- Doggy Photo Booth by Frolic Pet Services
- Splash Park for Dogs
- Dog Vendors
- Touch-a-Fire-Truck
- Music
- Free Puppy (balloon) while supplies last
- Education
- C.A.R.E.S. Animal Control of Burien & Des Moines
- Poogooder
- SR3 Pup Rescue
- …and more!
More info at DMFM.org.
The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.:
