The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market will be celebrating the “Dog Days of Summer” this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All are invited to enjoy a day that will surely make you wag your tail!

Activities will include:

Dog Parade featuring Costume Contest Doggy Photo Booth by Frolic Pet Services Splash Park for Dogs Dog Vendors Touch-a-Fire-Truck Music Free Puppy (balloon) while supplies last Education C.A.R.E.S. Animal Control of Burien & Des Moines Poogooder SR3 Pup Rescue …and more!



More info at DMFM.org.

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.: