Natalie & Lilah Nutting – daughters of Des Moines City Councilmember Jeremy Nutting – held their eighth Lemonade Stand fundraiser on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, where they raised $2,040 for the Des Moines Police Foundation’s “Shop with a Cop” event.

They’ve been holding these fundraising events since 2014, and the grand total raised for local charities so far is now at $12,840.

“Thank you for all of your support! The community truly gathered and made this a hugely successful event!” Mom Yvonne Nutting told The Waterland Blog.

The Shop with a Cop Event is an opportunity for children in need to receive funds to shop for their families for the holidays with an officer. Creating a positive interaction between underprivileged children and their families with law enforcement.

Here’s a video shot and edited by Scott Schaefer that shows the enterprising, generous girls in action:

If you were unable to attend, but still want to donate, please visit:

NOTE: Facebook takes care of donation processing with no fees.