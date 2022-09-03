Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden’s annual Ice Cream Social will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m.

This free event will feature

Ice Cream Party in the Botanical Garden! Music from NW Symphony Brass Quintet Garden Talk from Sean & Allison McManus Garden tours Face painting



More info at https://highlinegarden.org, or email [email protected].

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is located at 13735 24th Ave South in SeaTac: