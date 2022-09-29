Join Lighthouse NW this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Mountain Church in Des Moines (map below) for a free training:

1 in 3 women experience domestic abuse regardless of socio-economic status, education, religion, race or ethnicity. That means 1 in 3 women in your neighborhood, workplace, church, and social clubs. 10 million children witness some form of domestic abuse annually. Domestic abuse is the third leading cause of homelessness. And Only 1% of those experiencing domestic abuse reach out to professional organizations. 99% reach out to friends, family members, and churches.

Lighthouse’s heart and mission is to change these statistics and break the cycle of abuse one relationship at a time. We know these statistics are overwhelming. It will take professional organizations, businesses, churches, and community members partnering together to break the cycle and help families heal and build healthy, new lives.

Come learn from experts in the field as they share the realities of domestic abuse, how to identify and respond in safe and effective ways, and stories of healing and life transformation. Discover ways you can participate in saving the lives of women and children right now and for generations to come.

Register for this free training today by clicking below:

The Mountain Church is located at 2038 S 222nd St, Des Moines, WA 98198: