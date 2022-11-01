Hundreds of young men of color are expected to attend the 2022 Black and Brown Male Summit at Highline College on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, and registration is now open.

Under the theme “unlocKING the truYOU,” this year’s summit will primarily focus on providing a space for high school and college age men to:

Critique social structures that inhibit them from being successful in education Celebrate their achievements in spite of the obstacles and barriers they may face Contextualize their self identity socially, culturally, historically and politically through a sense of self and value of self



The ultimate goal of the summit is to empower and motivate young Black and brown men to excel in academics and to accept nothing less than excellence from self.

“We’re looking forward to having the young men back on campus for the second year since the pandemic, without all of the restrictions we had in place last year,” said Tanisha Williams, a co-chair with Highline’s Black and Brown Male Summit planning committee.

The daylong summit will feature keynote speaker Rashad Norris, president of Relevant Engagement LLC and co-founder of the Black and Brown Male Summit.

“I am honored, humbled and thankful that I was presented with this opportunity to be the keynote for this year’s summit,” Norris said. “Serving 14 years at Highline has blessed me with building true friendships and many of them remain pillars for the Black and Brown Male Summit. I am beyond excited to share space with them and the young men at the summit, sharing words of wisdom and encouragement.”

Other summit presenters include social media sensation Conscious Lee, Kendrick Glover, Louis Davis Jr., Jose Garcia, Javen Pitt and Josias Jean-Pierre, who was a past summit attendee but will now lead his own workshop.

In addition to speaker presentations and workshops, the summit will offer something a bit different from years past.

“For the first time in the summit’s history, we will be offering a resource fair this year,” Williams said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to highlight campus programs as well as other college and community resources.”

All participants must register by Nov. 11, 2022 for this free event. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Event Details:

Questions?

Visit bandbsummit.highline.edu or email [email protected].