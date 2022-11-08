The first round of election results are in for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, and early returns show the Highline School Bond leading, Senators Karen Keiser and Joe Nguyen ahead, and Leesa Manion leading Jim Ferrell for the King County Prosecuting Attorney position.

Highline School District No. 401 Proposition No. 1

Ballots Counted: 22,706

Registered Voters: 76,873 • 29.54 %

Approved: 14,383 • 65.97% Rejected: 7,418 • 34.03%



Legislative District No. 33 State Senator

Ballots Counted: 23,606

Registered Voters: 82,777 • 28.52 %

Karen Keiser: 15,833 • 69.04% Marliza Melzer: 7,045 • 30.72 %



Legislative District No. 34 State Senator

Ballots Counted: 33,119

Registered Voters: 105,181 • 31.49 %

Joe Nguyen: 27,532 • 84.84 % John Potter: 4,857 • 14.97 %



King County Prosecuting Attorney

Jim Ferrell: 173,144 • 44.19% Leesa Manion: 216,545 • 55.26%



U.S. Senator

Patty Murray: 957,007 • 57.27% Tiffany Smiley: 710,842 • 42.54%



The next round of results will be released by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.