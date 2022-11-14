On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at the MaST Center in Des Moines, the annual Squid-A-Rama program was held, and it featured a live release of squid by local divers.

This was the first live release since 2019 for this program, which celebrates the local squid of Puget Sound.

This program is run jointly by the Des Moines Art Commission and the Marine Science and Technology Center, Highline college (MaST Center).

Lots of great artwork about squid created by local school children was on display, along with all sorts of science about squids and octopuses.

On the quay next to the MaST Center were videos of past programs and squid videos.

Four local divers released the squid:

Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney MaST Aquarist Adam Schare Steilacom High Schoo Science Teacher Miguel Stutz Randy Williams



“Not to be forgotten…Cal Smith,” said Williams. “Cal did a great job of getting out and capturing the squid for the aquarium. Thanks, Cal!”

Learn more here: https://mast.highline.edu.