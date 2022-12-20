After 37 years in business, the iconic Dragon Gate Restaurant – located at 22315 Marine View Drive S. – closed its doors for the final time this week.

The family-run restaurant has served Chinese and Mandarin food since first opening in 1985, and was a popular restaurant with a fun bar located in the back. Guests could eat a good dinner, have a drink or two, and even occasionally sing some Karaoke in the bar.

Like many other small businesses, the restaurant weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, closing briefly before switching to takeout, then reopened for full service this year.

The building was sold in November, and the owners decided this would be a good time to retire.

Dragon Gate was located at 22315 Marine View Drive South: