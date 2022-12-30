Des Moines’ second annual Polar Bear Plunge will splash into Puget Sound at Des Moines Beach Park this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 10 a.m.

This ia a great, fun, family-friendly tradition, meant to either wash away bad vibes about 2022, or inspire good ones for 2023! Or something else…

This event is free, and is sponsored by Destination Des Moines.

NOTE: If you can’t make it, please note that we hope to livestream video of this on our Facebook page!

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/901173890876673/

NOTE: An After Plunge Party and Holiday Bingo Drawing will be held at the Quarterdeck (22307 Dock Avenue S.), starting at 11 a.m.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Des Moines Beach Park, 22030 Cliff Avenue S.: