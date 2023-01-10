On Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2023, as part of the Legislative Session opening ceremonies in Olympia, Rep. Tina Orwall was once again chosen by her peers to preside over Floor debate during the 2023 105-day session.

The Des Moines Democrat is no stranger to the gavel. She served as Deputy Speaker Pro Tem from 2011 to 2016, then alternated duties with now Sen. John Lovick from 2017 to 2019, and has been the Speaker Pro Tempore since 2020.

“I am privileged and deeply honored to have been selected by my fellow lawmakers for this important office. I am grateful for their support and confidence, and I pledge to work for everyone in this chamber as hard as every one of my colleagues works for the people of our state,” said Orwall.

The Speaker Pro Tempore presides over sessions of the House as needed when the Speaker of the House is unable to do so. In this capacity, the Speaker Pro Tem keeps the process running smoothly when lawmakers are carrying out the business of the people of Washington as they debate and vote on legislation on the House Floor.

“I believe every session presents challenges and 2023 won’t be an exception. The next three-and-a-half months may not be the easiest, but I trust that, by focusing on our shared goals over the next few weeks, we will deliver the results to continue making Washington the best place to live, work and play,” Orwall added.

In addition to her duties as Speaker Pro Tempore, this year Orwall will serve on the Health Care & Wellness, the Capital Budget, the Regulated Substances & Gaming, and the Rules committees.