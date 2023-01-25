[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]

Dear Waterland Blog,

Recently, I was fondly remembering my time as a Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market (DMFM) board member. I thought back to the days of helping the former Market Manager complete grant requests in support of DMFM and the Fresh Bucks Program, and realized that the Market has changed a bit over the last few years. It’s still a wonderful and vibrant community event, but I’d like to see the focus shift back toward the ethos of Food Justice and accessibility for all.

When I was on the Board and volunteering at the Information Booth, my absolute favorite interaction was helping seniors and patrons who use EBT to access the wonderful programs that help people stretch their Farmers Market food dollars further. Knowing that seniors could arrive by shuttle (from their respective housing communities or community centers) and go home with bags bursting with fresh produce… that was such a wonderful feeling. Seeing families arrive with their smiling kids (who would be able to enjoy meals on the lawn, courtesy of the Des Moines Food Bank) and watch them double their spending power on farm fresh produce, eggs, and even proteins…it absolutely made my week.

I’ve created a petition to circulate in the Des Moines community to encourage the Market to return to (or stay aligned with) the mission of Food Justice. Please read, sign, and share. We have a gem of a community resource – let’s keep it shining for years to come!

Sincerely,

Bree Davidson Caswell

Former DMFM Board Member

Des Moines resident since 2005

