A suspected DUI driver crashed through a fence and over a curb onto the beach in Redondo on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, Des Moines Police said.

There were no injuries.

The vehicle was seen heading west on Redondo Drive, didn’t stop at a 3-way stop, then sped straight before crashing through a fence and over a railing onto the beach below.

Police arrested the driver for DUI.

A nearby resident said she saw the Lexus SUV “driven by a guy in his mid-20s, along with a female passenger about the same age.”

“The driver didn’t look like he was hurt and taken into custody. The girl was hurt but declined medical aid and was picked up by someone.

“There’s no sign that he used the brakes.”

A tow truck was unable to tow the vehicle up so they had to call for another tow truck.

About 11:45 p.m., fire trucks and police left but one police stayed behind waiting for the second tow truck.

“About 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23), I was walking my dog and noticed the maintenance staff was fixing the railing.”

Below is surveillance video showing the crash: