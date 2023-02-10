Des Moines Police Department’s Advance Community Academy will run from March 6 – 27, 2023.
Interested in building upon your basic law enforcement knowledge?
Then you should attend DMPD’s Advance Community Academy, a 4-week program designed to expand your knowledge of concepts introduced during the department’s basic academy.
This program will demonstrate the many partnerships that make law enforcement work.
In-session will start at 6 p.m., ending around 8 p.m., giving plenty of time for in-depth discussion of each topic.
Space is limited so register today.
Only requirement is you must have attended a prior Des Moines Police basic academy.
If you have questions or would like to attend please contact Tonya Seaberry at (206) 870-7619 or tseaberry[email protected]wa.qov.
