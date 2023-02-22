This week, the Highline Schools Foundation announced its 2023 Gold Star Award nominees.

The Gold Star Awards are prestigious honors in our school community, recognizing Highline Public Schools’ best and brightest — celebrating Outstanding Teachers, Volunteers, Alumni, Staff and Administrators throughout the district.

“These awards provide us with the opportunity to honor those who have shown exceptional support of students and their education, and those who inspire us,” organizers said.

HSF received 85 nominations for 65 individuals – including many who were nominated by multiple people – representing 30 schools, programs, and departments across Highline Public Schools.

This year’s list of impressive nominees includes well-deserving teachers, staff, administrators, and volunteers nominated by their peers and coworkers, parents, and even students!

“Highline Schools Foundation congratulates them all and we look forward to celebrating them at the Gold Star Awards Bash on March 8, 2023,” organizers said.

The 2023 Gold Star Award Nominees are…

Outstanding Administrator

Alex Haas, Principal – McMicken Heights Elementary

Corbin Busby, Principal – Hilltop Elementary

Jessica Ma, Principal – Highline Virtual Elementary

Jodi Robertson, Assistant Principal – McMicken Heights Elementary

Kevin Takisaki, Principal – New Start High School

Kim Moshier, Assistant Principal – Bow Lake Elementary

Lolita O’Donnell, Director of Family & Community Partnerships – Student Support & Family Engagement

Qaseem Mohammed Moqadem, Maintanence Supervisor – Facilities

Robin Totten, Principal – Gregory Heights Elementary

Simón Iñiguez, Principal – Evergreen High School

Sunny Sinco, Assistant Principal – Cascade Middle School

Outstanding Classified Staff

Ana Lopez, Paraeducator – Gregory Heights Elementary

Brandon Kitts, Bus Driver – Transportation

Cindy French, Office Support – Facilities

Daniela Laureano Francisco, Bilingual/ELL Paraeducator – Tyee High School

Ellis Webb, Paraeducator – Shorewood Elementary

Emina Jazvin, Custodian – Bow Lake Elementary

Fatma Guled, Paraeducator – Chinook Middle School

Heather Shropshire, ILC Paraeducator – Bow Lake Elementary

Jennifer Straight, Bus Driver – Transportation

Kaylee Nation, Paraeducator – Bow Lake Elementary

Kelsey Gomez, Attendance Specialist – Puget Sound Skills Center

Kristine (Kris) Gonzalez, School Library Assistant – Hilltop Elementary

Ladonna Fay McNeil, Office Manager – Marvista Elementary

Michelle Baus, Paraeducator – Bow Lake Elementary

Sally Moncrieff, Paraeducator – Bow Lake Elementary

Scott Villa, Bilingual Paraeducator – McMicken Heights Elementary

Valerie Inklebarger, ELL Tutor – Shorewood Elementary

Vicki Treakle, Office Manager – Shorewood Elementary

Outstanding Professional Staff

Anne Marie Littleton, Social Worker – Social Work

Carolyn Zike, School Counselor – Seahurst Elementary

Jonas Buck, Counselor – Pacific Middle School

Larcy Amorelle, Physical Therapy – Occupational and Physical Therapy

Ryan Bunda, School Counselor – McMicken Heights Elementary

Outstanding Volunteer

Ana Majia, Volunteer – Mount View Elementary

Melissa Ebbeson, PTA/Volunteer – Highline Public Schools

Patricia Palomino, Volunteer – Gregory Heights/Highline Public Schools

Outstanding Rookie Teacher

Chloe Bell, Teacher – CHOICE Academy

Gared Contawe, Music Teacher – Bow Lake Elementary

Mona Planesi, Criminal Justice Teacher – Puget Sound Skills Center

Sarah Brown, ILC Intermediate Teacher – Hazel Valley Elementary

Outstanding Teacher

Andreas Haugen, Teacher – Cedarhurst Elementary

Andy Brune, 5 th Grade Teacher – Bow Lake Elementary

Grade Teacher – Bow Lake Elementary Anh Nguyen, Special Education Teacher – Chinook Middle School

Benjamin Taylor, Music Teacher – Hilltop Elementary

Beverly Pecoraro, Humanities Teacher – Maritime High School

Cooper Johnson, Teacher – Marvista Elementary

DaSol Lim, Teacher – Cedarhurst Elementary

Elise Dupre, 3 rd Grade Teacher – Gregory Heights Elementary

Grade Teacher – Gregory Heights Elementary Eric Owen, LRC Teacher – Hilltop Elementary

Erin Enquist, 4 th Grade Dual Language Teacher – Mount View Elementary

Grade Dual Language Teacher – Mount View Elementary Hoang Pham, Teacher – Chinook Middle School

Jill Hadji, Dean of Students – Chinook Middle School

Joanna Rodriguez, 10 th Grade STEM Teacher – Maritime High School

Grade STEM Teacher – Maritime High School Joe Bourgeois, Teacher – Sylvester Middle School

Josie Painter, Teacher – Bow Lake Elementary

Karen Montes-Gasga, Teacher – Hilltop Elementary

Marlene Samayoa, Kindergarten Teacher – Beverly Park Elementary

Mohamad Shibley, Teacher – Evergreen High School

Nancy Shi, Instructional Coach/SBI Facilitator – McMicken Heights

Rodney Olsen, Music Specialist – Des Moines Elementary

Shoshanna Cohen, Teacher – White Center Heights Elementary

William Calarese, 4 th Grade Teacher – Gregory Heights Elementary

Grade Teacher – Gregory Heights Elementary Yami Rios, Spanish Teacher/Advisory – Chinook Middle School

Gold Star Awards BASH!

We have so many wonderful, outstanding employees and volunteers in Highline Public Schools and we will honor and celebrate all of our nominees at the 2023 Gold Star BASH!

The Gold Star Award winners will be announced at the BASH on Wednesday, March 8th at the Burien Community Center (14700 6th Ave SW). Whether you are supporting a specific nominee or just want to be in on the fun and the first to hear who wins, join us for the fun!

WHAT: Gold Star Awards BASH!

WHEN: Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023; doors open at 5:30 p.m., program from 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW (map below).

TICKETS: $25 each, and includes one drink ticket, appetizers, and dessert. Tickets available here:

Due to venue restrictions, tickets will not be available at the door, so preregistration is necessary.

Get more details on the Gold Star Awards, Nominees, and the Gold Star Bash on our website:

https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org/gold-star-awards/