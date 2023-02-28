On Friday night, Feb. 24, 2023, seven storytellers shared tales on the theme “Fed Up” at the 7 Stories event at the Highline Heritage Museum.
These great sessions are streamed live on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (“Like” them here to get a notification for the next live stream), and below is an edited version of this event.
Storytellers who were “Fed Up” included:
- Michael Lockhart: Mike is an engineer who has been lucky enough to go to the UW, work for both Boeing and Microsoft, and raise a family right near Burien in Newcastle. “When a friend told me that I should tell my usually silly stories at the Moth, I fell in love with the organization and storytelling,” he said.
- E.J. Blanco: Reports that the only Cuban he’s met in Seattle is in the mirror (we have to fix that!) and he won’t ever turn down a drink or a conversation (we have to honor that!).
- Gaylloyd Sissòn: Gaylloyd is a published author and an enthusiastic world traveler. We asked him what his story was about and he said: “I’m not going to tell you.”
- Shayna Larango: Shayna told a story several years ago for 7 Stories, and we’ve been wanting her to come back ever since! Her story tonight is a personal one.
- Fred Swanson: Fred Swanson really enjoys being a Dad. He’s also a published writer of short stories and award winning poetry, and serves as the Executive Director of the Highline Schools Foundation.
- Daniel Njuguna: Daniel was born in Kenya and raised in a village and the city. His story is about running away from home.
- Deborah Appel: Deborah is a practiced storyteller, and we are grateful to her for her help and for connected 7 Stories w/Fresh Ground Stories, a downtown Seattle storytelling group.
Storytellers wanted
Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful, funny, or frightening story? 7 STORIES is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity.
- Each 7 STORIES night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are spellbinding and raw.
- They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.
- These stories are told from the heart. Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.
The next 7 Stories will be held on Friday, Mar. 24, 2023, from 7:00-8:30 p.m. on the theme “Advice to My Younger Self / Rearview Mirror.”
Please consider sharing your true story…In the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up fill out the form online or email [email protected].
To learn more, click here.
