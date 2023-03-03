SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Kent and Burien this weekend.
The first Open House is one of the nicest homes in an over 55 Park:
Spacious, immaculate home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
You’ll love the open flow of all the rooms. Huge extra nice kitchen with plenty room for table and chairs.
Private master suite has extra large closets and its own generous bath.
At the other end of the home are two big bedrooms and another full bathroom.
Kick back and enjoy sitting on the covered front deck or the ultra private covered back deck.
Extremely private and safe neighborhood. Beautiful Club House has a sitting room that has over stuffed leather furniture with a fireplace, a large kitchen & banquet room.
A fun billiard/card room.
Pool and Hot tub on the patio.
Dog park down by the lake.
Lots of walking spaces.
RV/Boat parking.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Mar. 4: 1 – 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Mar. 5: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 11436 SE 208th Street #175 Kent, WA 98031 (map here, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $173,500
- MLS Number: 2039886
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.75
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,782
PHOTOS:
Click arrows to view slideshow:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Next up is a private and peaceful Seahurst home designed by acclaimed modernist architect Wendell Lovett:
Amazing attention to light & space on 2.36 acres of natural landscaped grounds.
Gorgeous Sound & Mountain views from most rooms, with a soaring Great Room begging to entertain, walls of windows, multiple decks combined w/cozy spaces for daily living.
Chef’s kitchen of Beech & Quartz, all Gaggenau with induction cooktop.
Upstairs: office-den, private deck & true Primary Suite.
“Cool” downstairs 3rd bedroom w/polished concrete floors lives like a studio w/bar, sitting area, WIC, patio & bath.
Zoned “Ground Loop” Radiant Heat thu-out is quiet & cost efficient.
Parks, trails & eateries nearby.
Short drive to Seattle & Airport.
Heated 3-car garage.
WHEN:
- Sunday, Mar. 5: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 15701 25th Avenue SW Burien, WA 98166 (map here, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $1,950,000
- MLS Number: 2035088
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year built: 2008
- Approx. House SqFt: 3,226 s.f.
- Lot Size SqFt: 108,627 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
PHOTOS:
Click arrows to view slideshow:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
