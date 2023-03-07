Do you know a Highline College alumnus who is making an impact in their community?

Now is your chance to honor them.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award, an annual award that honors former Highline students who have made notable achievements in their profession or society.

Last year’s recipient was Jason Prenovost, the Director of Tacoma Community College, who graduated from Highline in 1990. He was recognized for his outstanding leadership and tireless efforts in serving student-athletes.

This year’s winner, to be selected this spring, will join 2021 winner Dr. Tom Jackson, the president of Humboldt State University in California, and 1990 winner Norm Rice, the award’s first recipient and former mayor of Seattle. Rice attended Highline in 1968–69 and Jackson in 1980–82.

Other past recipients include Michele Pedicone, a respiratory care therapist and allied health professor in New York, Angela Sheffey-Bogan, a principal at a local elementary school, Ed Ramos, accountant and veteran, and Ann Rule, an internationally recognized crime author. Eligible nominees are former students who attended Highline five or more years ago (prior to the 2018–19 academic year).

The college is looking for nominees who have made a significant contribution through community service, noteworthy professional achievement and/or recognized leadership.

Nominations may be submitted by faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of Highline.

Nominees will be asked to submit a resume and personal profile questionnaire for review by a campus selection committee. The person selected will be recognized at Highline’s commencement, June 15, 2023.

Online nomination forms are available through the Alumni Relations website. The due date is April 28, 2023.

Nominations may also be emailed to Tanisha Williams at [email protected] or mailed to:

Highline College Alumni Relations

PO Box 98000 MS CV-3

Des Moines, WA 98198

Questions?

Contact Tanisha Williams at [email protected].