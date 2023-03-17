SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Renton and Burien this weekend.
The first Open House is an incredible 3-bedroom 2.5 bath on quiet cul-de-sac in Renton:
Enter this light filled home with bamboo floors and vaulted ceilings!
Living room, dining room and kitchen flow together and there is a pass through from the kitchen to the family room perfect for entertaining.
The kitchen has been updated with tile floors and countertops.
New stainless-steel appliance.
A garden window over the sink gives you a great view of the back yard.
The large primary suite has a 3/4 bath and walk in closet.
Extend your living space outdoors on to an entertainment sized deck and incredible private flat back yard ready for sports and games!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Mar. 18: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Mar. 19: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 16116 SE 180th Place, Renton, WA 98058 (click for map or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $700,000
- MLS Number: 2044230
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 1990
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,610
- Lot Size Square Feet: 9,213
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Refrigerator
PHOTOS:
Click arrows to view slideshow:
MAP:
CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL, DETAILED LISTING
The final Open House is a mid-century rambler available in Gregory Heights!
Nestled on a peaceful lot, this move-in ready home has been meticulously maintained & recently updated: new hot water heater, fridge, gas fireplace, lighting, garage door & flooring in main living areas.
Spacious kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & abundance of counter and cabinet space.
3 lg bedrms w/original hardwood floors & 1/2 bath of primary.
Relax in the beautifully landscaped fully-fenced backyard on the oversized Trex deck w/auto awning & hot tub.
Other features include: raised garden beds, garden & 16×10 shed, covered RV/boat parking & no airplane noise!
Conveniently located to Highway 509, 99, I-5, Sea-Tac Airport, parks, shopping & restaurants.
Come see for yourself!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Mar. 18: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday Mar. 19: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesday Mar. 21: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
WHERE:
- 1611 SW 165th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (click for map or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $630,000
- MLS Number: 2042563
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Year Built: 1955
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,160
- Lot Size Square Feet: 8,176
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
Click arrows to view slideshow:
MAP:
CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL, DETAILED LISTING
