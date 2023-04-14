Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in Arbor Heights this Saturday, April 15, 2023.
This is a 5-bedroom, 2.75 bath, wonderfully maintained home in Arbor Heights:
This move-in-ready house was completely updated (& added a 2nd story) in 2001, including vinyl windows, updated plumbing & electrical, siding, Trex deck, & roof.
The main level welcomes you with gleaming engineered hardwoods, living room w/cozy fireplace, a spacious kitchen w/granite countertops & bamboo flooring, and the lovable den leads out to the deck, covered patio & low-maintenance yard.
On the upper level, you will find the private primary wing, complete with your own 2023 remodeled en-suite, walk-in closet, & covered balcony.
3 additional Bdrms and another full bathroom completes the 2nd floor.
With quick access to West Sea, Burien, WC, freeways & shopping, what’s not to love?
WHEN:
- Saturday, April 15: 2 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 2649 SW 104th Street, Seattle, WA 98146 (click for map or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $749,990
- MLS Number: 2048216
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 1949
- Approx. House SqFt: 2,480
- Lot Size Square Feet: 7,012
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
