Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in Arbor Heights this Saturday, April 15, 2023.

This is a 5-bedroom, 2.75 bath, wonderfully maintained home in Arbor Heights:

This move-in-ready house was completely updated (& added a 2nd story) in 2001, including vinyl windows, updated plumbing & electrical, siding, Trex deck, & roof.

The main level welcomes you with gleaming engineered hardwoods, living room w/cozy fireplace, a spacious kitchen w/granite countertops & bamboo flooring, and the lovable den leads out to the deck, covered patio & low-maintenance yard.

On the upper level, you will find the private primary wing, complete with your own 2023 remodeled en-suite, walk-in closet, & covered balcony.

3 additional Bdrms and another full bathroom completes the 2nd floor.

With quick access to West Sea, Burien, WC, freeways & shopping, what’s not to love?