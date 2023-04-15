Have you wondered what lies behind SR3’s fence? Come to the SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research Center’s Open House on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Swing by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to take a tour of the facility and ask staff and volunteers questions about rehabilitating marine mammals.
- This is a family-friendly event, and there will be activities for youth as well as a chance to shop our adoption kits, t-shirts and other merchandise in person!
- A Spanish interpreter will also be available. Tours take approximately 30 minutes.
- Please note that animal viewing will not be part of the tour, but there will still be plenty to see, from our surgical room to our fish kitchen!
- Pets are not allowed, so please leave your furry family members at home.
SR3 is located at 22650 Dock Ave South in Des Moines:
