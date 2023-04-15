Have you wondered what lies behind SR3’s fence? Come to the SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research Center’s Open House on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Swing by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to take a tour of the facility and ask staff and volunteers questions about rehabilitating marine mammals.

This is a family-friendly event, and there will be activities for youth as well as a chance to shop our adoption kits, t-shirts and other merchandise in person!

A Spanish interpreter will also be available. Tours take approximately 30 minutes.

Please note that animal viewing will not be part of the tour, but there will still be plenty to see, from our surgical room to our fish kitchen!

Pets are not allowed, so please leave your furry family members at home.

SR3 is located at 22650 Dock Ave South in Des Moines: