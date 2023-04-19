All are invited to walk in celebration of Earth Day this Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Meet at 11 a.m. in front of the Des Moines Field House at 1000 S. 220th Street (map below).

. If you have grabber sticks, gloves, buckets, bags, and safety vests please bring them. Some supplies may be provided. You have the option of walking together or separately, choosing which streets you want to walk on, and picking up trash as you go. Dogs are OK, but it might be hard to pick up trash and have your dog on a leash at the same time.

Here is more information about Earth Day: https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2021/

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation: www.desmoineslegacy.org.

For more info, call Gary at 206-390-3184.