Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in Renton this Friday, May 5.
You’re going to love this home:
From the moment you walk in the front door, you’ll feel at home.
Spacious five bedroom home bordering school district greenbelt.
Brand new carpet in the Large living/dining room combo with large kitchen offers entry to large entertainment sized deck.
Oversized primary bedroom with walk in closet and 4 piece bath (dbl. sink).
Room for an office upstairs?
Lower level offers two additional bedrooms, family room with gas fireplace.
Lower level laundry/mud room with half bath just off two car garage.
You’re going to love to live here. Home qualifies for $5,000.00 home buyers credit available with any local lender (See attached documents in MLS downloads in link below).
WHEN:
- Friday, May 5, 2023: 4 – 6 p.m.
WHERE:
- 18636 111th Place SE, Renton, WA 98055 (click for map, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $645,000
- MLS Number: 2060918
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2.25
- Year Built: 1979
- Approx. House SqFt: 2,590
- Lot Size Square Feet: 6,720
INCLUSIONS:
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
- LeasedEquipment
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
