Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in Renton this Friday, May 5.

You’re going to love this home:

From the moment you walk in the front door, you’ll feel at home. Spacious five bedroom home bordering school district greenbelt. Brand new carpet in the Large living/dining room combo with large kitchen offers entry to large entertainment sized deck. Oversized primary bedroom with walk in closet and 4 piece bath (dbl. sink). Room for an office upstairs? Lower level offers two additional bedrooms, family room with gas fireplace. Lower level laundry/mud room with half bath just off two car garage. You’re going to love to live here. Home qualifies for $5,000.00 home buyers credit available with any local lender (See attached documents in MLS downloads in link below).

WHEN:

Friday, May 5, 2023: 4 – 6 p.m.

WHERE:

18636 111th Place SE, Renton, WA 98055 (click for map, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $645,000

MLS Number: 2060918

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.25

Year Built: 1979

Approx. House SqFt: 2,590

Lot Size Square Feet: 6,720

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

LeasedEquipment

PHOTOS:

MAP:

