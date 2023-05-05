SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in Renton this Friday, May 5.

You’re going to love this home:

From the moment you walk in the front door, you’ll feel at home.

Spacious five bedroom home bordering school district greenbelt.

Brand new carpet in the Large living/dining room combo with large kitchen offers entry to large entertainment sized deck.

Oversized primary bedroom with walk in closet and 4 piece bath (dbl. sink).

Room for an office upstairs?

Lower level offers two additional bedrooms, family room with gas fireplace.

Lower level laundry/mud room with half bath just off two car garage.

You’re going to love to live here. Home qualifies for $5,000.00 home buyers credit available with any local lender (See attached documents in MLS downloads in link below).

WHEN:

  • Friday, May 5, 2023: 4 – 6 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 18636 111th Place SE, Renton, WA 98055 (click for map, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $645,000
  • MLS Number: 2060918
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 2.25
  • Year Built: 1979
  • Approx. House SqFt: 2,590
  • Lot Size Square Feet: 6,720

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer
  • LeasedEquipment

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

