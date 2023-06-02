All are invited to an Aviation Town Hall event hosted by Rep. Adam Smith on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Mount Rainier High School.

This free event will also include Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed, Senator Karen Keiser and Rep. Tina Orwall from Washington State’s 33rd Legislative District, “to hear directly from constituents about their concerns surrounding aviation noise and emissions. Speakers will answer questions and provide updates about efforts to advance solutions for aviation-impacted communities.”

“We really need you all to show up! When the seats are empty we send a message that we really don’t care – and I know you all care deeply about the impacts we are facing,” Quiet Skies Puget Sound organizers said. “It’s one hour on a Saturday morning, this one hour could be the most impactful conversation we’ve had in the last few years.”

WHAT: Aviation Town Hall

WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 10:00 AM–11:00 AM PT

WHERE: Mount Rainier High School, 22450 19th Avenue South Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below)

RSVP: Please register online here.

INFO: If you need any accommodations or have questions about the event, please feel free to contact Congressman Smith’s Renton office at (425) 793-5180.