All are invited to a free class introducing the many health and other benefits of a vegetarian diet on Saturday, June 17, 2023, starting at 2 p.m.

Learn how a plant-based diet can help prevent and treat many diseases.

Bring your questions!

You’ll also learn a bit about the farm animals and the impact raising meat has on the environment.

In this class you’ll learn about the components of a healthy diet, how a plant-based diet can prevent and treat many diseases and how to make changes to your diet and get tips on shopping.

This class will also include a cooking demonstration so you can both see and taste a new way of eating.

The class will be held in the Highline SDA Church fellowship hall at 21650 24th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below).

For more information, please see https://vegofwa.org/classes/.