This Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Des Moines Waterland Walkers are having their annual Father’s Day walk at Saltwater State Park, and all are invited.

Plus, there is also a fairly low tide that day at -2.4 feet at 11:41 a.m., so beach naturalists from the Seattle Aquarium will be available to help find sealife and answer questions.

Time and Place: Meet on Sunday, June 18th at 11 a.m. in front of the bathrooms in the lower parking lot at 25205 8th Place South.

Parking: You will either need a Discover Pass or buy a daily pass from the kiosk at the gate. The parking lot could be crowded that day because of Father’s Day and the low tide event.

Route: We will walk the 1.7 mile up and down loop trail thru the woods which should take about 45-50 minutes. That will allow us to get to the beach soon after low tide and have time to talk to the beach naturalists who are there from 10:30 am – 1:00 pm.

Dogs are welcome on the trail walk, but if you take your dog to the beach please keep them away from sealife and birds since we don’t want to disturb them.

For more info, call Gary at 206-390-3184,

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, a local non-profit that supports kids, seniors, and others in the community who need help: www.desmoineslegacy.org