Whether you’re a member of the Highline College alumni community, a current or retired faculty or staff, a longtime Highline College Foundation supporter or new to the South King County area, Thunderbirds Soar – A Highline Experience set for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 is an event for you.

Join the Highline College Foundation in raising funds to support Highline College students at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Highline College campus.

Tickets are $75 for individuals, and $750 for a sponsored table of eight.

“This is Highline College Foundation’s first in-person fundraising event since pre-pandemic,” said Josh Gerstman, the Foundation’s executive director. “We heard from our community members that they are eager to gather in person and on campus, so we’ve worked to create an inclusive event that gives everyone a chance to participate in fun and positive ways to support our students and celebrate at Highline College.”

At the event, enjoy appetizers and use a complimentary drink ticket for a glass of wine, beer, cider or cold beverage, followed by a buffet dinner. A powerful program will allow you to participate in “soaring together.” Earn your first shot at dessert in a table-based activity where your table works together to earn the most points to select the best dessert.

A no-host bar and beverages will be available throughout the event.

Connect with friends, colleagues and Thunderbirds from throughout the community as you check out the displays of experiences, which may include opportunities to enjoy an afternoon on the South Sound and learn about marine life, write a poem in a scenic setting, play in a blue and green kickball game while enjoying a picnic lunch, enjoying a spirits tasting and a spirit encounter in a historic home, or attending a sporting event among Seattle’s finest fans.

”None of us is as effective as ALL of us,” said Sharon Vail, the Foundation’s director of philanthropy. “We can all help make students’ dreams come true while also coming together and attending this one-of-a-kind night of delight!”

The color theme of the night is blues and greens, and we encourage a room filled with vibrant colors expressed through scarves, hats, ties, dresses, sweaters, sports coats, skirts and kilts.

Tickets can be purchased at hcf.flipcause.com, with more information available at foundation.highline.edu.