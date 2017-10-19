Business, Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Highline College Student, Social Justice Advocate to headline Oct. 26 event

Highline College Student, Social Justice Advocate to headline Oct. 26 event

The public is invited to hear student Helen Nash present “The Intersections of Inclusion” on Oct. 26, 2017, from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at Highline College (main campus, Building 2).

She will talk about her experiences with intersectionality and disability. Her talk will be followed by a roundtable discussion on equity, diversity, disability and inclusion.

The free event is part of the college’s annual celebration of Disability Awareness Month. It is open to all; no reservation is required.

Nash, who is enrolled in Highline’s ACHIEVE Program, is a passionate social justice advocate with Down syndrome. She graduated from Nathan Hale High School, where she participated on the swim team and in the Pride Club and Unified Drama. Nash is also active on the Skihawks Racing Team and Special Olympics Unified Sports teams.

Helen Nash poses with Garrison Titan earlier this month at the Puget Sound Buddy Walk, an annual event that raises awareness and funds to benefit individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Nash gave a talk at the Oct. 1 event, which also featured Garrison Titan, a volunteer organization whose members dress as Star Wars characters to support charity events.

