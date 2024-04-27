Des Moines City Manager’s Weekly Report for week ending April 26, 2024

Marina Steps Project Update

The project team is working on 60% design plans and will have that completed within the next week. The team is actively pursuing a surface water grant that would cover the expenses related to implementing bio retention swales (up to $500k). Based on feedback from the Marina Steps public meeting, we are continuing coordination with PSE for undergrounding the utility poles at the top of the stair location. The goal remains to have the design completed and to go out to bid for construction before the end of the year.

Food Truck’s Returning to Des Moines!

Tasty Tuesdays, beginning May 7th – Each week, find a rotating variety of food trucks at the Des Moines Marina for lunch, between 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Tastes and Tunes at the Marina, on Thursdays and Sundays from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina, come enjoy a beautiful City gathering space with local musicians, craft beer and various food trucks.

Redondo Speed Camera Update

Effective today, the City is launching its public park zone speed safety program, which will begin by notifying drivers if they exceed the speed limit near Redondo Boardwalk and Wooton Park. Actual ticketing will begin in 30 days with a fine of $145 for exceeding the speed limit. This is the first speed camera program in the state of Washington to activate in a public park zone.

For the next 30 days, warning notices will be issued to registered vehicle owners whose vehicle is captured as speeding in excess of the posted speed limit. The notices are designed to help educate the public about the details and benefits of the program, as well as the penalty for not abiding by the speed limit law. The four cameras are located along Redondo Beach Drive between Shore Drive and 287th Street, and also on Redondo Way S., east of Wooton Park.

Bring Your Kids to College: Environmental Science Workshop

On Saturday, April 27th, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., Highline College is hosting a Bring Your Kids to College event with STEAM workshops in the ThunderLab Makerspace on Highline College’s campus. The workshops consist of multiple stations with exciting activities or experiments that teach STEAM concept in a fun and interactive way. More info can be found here.

Senior Activity Center Reopening!

The Senior Activity Center remains on schedule to reopen on Wednesday May 1st. We will have flowers and a cake for all to enjoy. Lunch will be catered from May 1-8 with traditional lunch service returning May 9.

Coho Salmon Release

On Saturday April 27th, starting at 9:30 a.m., at the Des Moines Creek Trail (2151 S. 200th Street) Coho Salmon will be released into the Creek! At this family-friendly event, you will learn how surface water impacts the health of our creeks and lakes, the lifecycle of salmon and what you can do to help keep salmon safe and healthy. You will also be able to pick out and name your very own salmon to release into Des Moines Creek. More information on this event can be found here.

Midway Park Open Space Design

Your input is still needed on the future design of Midway Park. Please share your thoughts! The survey will remain open until May 30th. The survey can be accessed here.

RAVE Foundation Free Soccer Clinic

Join the RAVE Foundation and our Seattle Sounders FC for a free soccer-training clinic provided by community coaches on May 2 from 4:30–6:00 pm. RAVE provides excellent programing that uses soccer to foster wellness and inspire joy. Although this event is free, registration is required. Sign up here.

Meetings of Interest

In addition to day-to-day administrative duties, this week I met with Councilmember Grace Matsui to discuss issues of interest to her. I met with Mayor Buxton to discuss upcoming City issues. I met with Mayor Buxton and Deputy Mayor Steinmetz to prepare for the City Council meeting. I met with the Superintendent of Highline Public Schools to discuss opportunities to partner with the City. I met with Councilmember Harris to discuss topics of interest to him. On Thursday evening, I attended the two Council Committee meetings and the City Council meeting.

City Council Meeting Summary

The City Council met on Thursday April 25th for a Regular Meeting. The agenda and materials can be found here. Highlights from the meeting included approval of a ballot measure for a public safety levy lid lift as well as a City Manager Recruitment update.

The Municipal Facilities Committee and the Economic Development Committee also met on Thursday. The agendas and materials can be found in the links.

The City Council will meet next Thursday May 2 for a Study Session. The agenda and materials can be found here.

Also on May 2, the Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the Public Safety/Emergency Management Committee will meet at 5 p.m. The agendas and materials can be found in the links.

Sports Update

The 2024 NFL Draft began last night with Chicago selecting Caleb Williams number one overall. Bears fans believe Caleb will be the next great Chicago quarterback, following in the footsteps of other legendary Bears signal callers such as Justin Fields, Mitch Trubisky and Rex Grossman. The Seahawks picked at the number 16 spot and took Byron Murphy II, a defensive lineman out of Texas. I’ve never heard of him before but I like the pick. Three Washington Huskies were selected in the first round, congratulations to them and best of luck men! As of this writing, the Mariners are in first place in the AL West. Yes you read that correctly. We are currently holding a half game lead over Texas after taking two out of three in Arlington and sweeping the Reds earlier this week. The Diamondbacks are in town for a weekend series and then Jarred Kelenic and the Braves come to town next week for three. Let’s win ‘em all! The NFL Draft continues all weekend and the Sounders play the United in the capital of the free world.

Have a great weekend!

Tim George

Interim City Manager