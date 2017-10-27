JOB: Ferguson seeking to hire Customer Service Representative
Advertiser Ferguson is hiring:
Job Description:
Ferguson offers outstanding opportunities for energetic, self-motivated individuals to make an impact as part of a dynamic call center team. If you enjoy helping others, finding solutions, and are ready to make a difference in customer service, we want to hear from you!
As a Customer Service Representative in a call center environment, you will work to support customers.
Responsibilities:
- Ability to navigate through multiple computer applications with speed and accuracy.
- Ability to work with customers professionally and politely
- Provide troubleshooting assistance to customers
- Ability to accept and implement coaching and feedback in order to achieve individual and team performance goals.
- Maintain a high level of world class customer service and professionalism to a wide range of customers.
Qualifications
If you meet the requirements of this position and are ready to work for a world-class company with a great marketplace reputation, apply today:
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
***Must be able to PASS pre-employment drug test and background check.***
The Company is an equal opportunity employer as well as a government contractor that shall abide by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-300.5(a), which prohibits discrimination against qualified protected Veterans and the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(A), which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]