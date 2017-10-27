Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOB: Ferguson seeking to hire Customer Service Representative

Advertiser Ferguson is hiring:

Job Description:

Ferguson offers outstanding opportunities for energetic, self-motivated individuals to make an impact as part of a dynamic call center team. If you enjoy helping others, finding solutions, and are ready to make a difference in customer service, we want to hear from you!

As a Customer Service Representative in a call center environment, you will work to support customers.

Responsibilities:

Ability to navigate through multiple computer applications with speed and accuracy.

Ability to work with customers professionally and politely

Provide troubleshooting assistance to customers

Ability to accept and implement coaching and feedback in order to achieve individual and team performance goals.

Maintain a high level of world class customer service and professionalism to a wide range of customers.

Qualifications

If you meet the requirements of this position and are ready to work for a world-class company with a great marketplace reputation, apply today:

***Must be able to PASS pre-employment drug test and background check.***

The Company is an equal opportunity employer as well as a government contractor that shall abide by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-300.5(a), which prohibits discrimination against qualified protected Veterans and the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(A), which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.

