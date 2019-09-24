“Building relationships. One cup at a time.”

That’s what your Des Moines Police Department wants to do at its next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 10 a.m. at North Hill Espresso.

“Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together–over coffee–to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

“Thank you to all citizens that attended today, our next Coffee is Saturday October 19, 10:00am at the North Hill Espresso.

“Join Us!”