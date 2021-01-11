The Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park’s recent ‘Coats for Kids’ drive was a big success, with nearly 500 coats collected.

The coats will be delivered – and help keep warm – needy kids in Highline Public Schools.

“We could not have done it without the amazing financial support of Local 32 Plumbers and Pipefitters; South King Firefighters Foundation; the Des Moines Police Foundation; and Club Member Jan Magnuson,” organizers said.

“Thanks to these Rotarians (and spouses) that showed up to help sort, bag, and tag the coats for distribution and a huge thank you to the driving force behind the coat drive, Dixie Small!”

More info at https://www.dmnprotary.org.

