St. Philomena School will be holding its SPLASH Online Auction from March 18-20, 2021, and they’re seeking community support.

Their current student body consists of a diverse ethnic population, a variety of religions, and students with different physical and emotional abilities.

“We currently have more than 250 students enrolled with more than 70% of who currently receive some kind of financial assistance. Proceeds from our past auctions have helped with tuition assistance, bought Chromebooks for the students, added a pre-K program, a new science lab, upgraded the playground equipment, and so much more.”

Bidding will be open from March 18-20, 2021. Item pick-up at St. Philomena parish hall in Des Moines on March 21, 2021. This year’s proceeds will include sponsoring our tuition assistance and scholarship funds, as well as a new reading program.



All auction proceeds will benefit ST. PHILOMENA CATHOLIC SCHOOL, a 501(c)3 organization (EIN #91-0608536).