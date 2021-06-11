SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend – in Burien, Normandy Park and Des Moines.

The first Open House is a wonderfully updated 3 bed, 1.5 bath Shorewood rambler:

Pride-of-ownership beams from this property, both inside and out!

The charming living room greets you with Large Windows, Hdwd floors, and a cozy Wood-burning insert.

The Remodeled, Eat-in Kitchen sports Granite CTs, Ceramic Tile floors, and SS appliances.

The refreshed main bathroom has Quartz CTs, Skylights, and detailed Tile-work.

All 3 bdrms feature cedar lined closets, with an updated 1/2 bath off the Primary. The 8300+ sqft. lot allows for an expansive Fully-fenced back yard with a Tool Shed, multiple Garden Spaces, & a Fire Pit.

Perfectly situated on a quiet street, but with quick access to shopping, dining, nightlife, 509 & public transit, & more!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 12: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

11651 18th Ave SW, Burien, 98146 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $629,900 MLS Number: 1785422 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1960 Approximate House SqFt: 1,120 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,300 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ceramic Tile Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Skylight(s)



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is an awe-inspiring Normandy Park modern farmhouse home with luxury finishes:

Large gourmet kitchen w/vaulted ceilings which flow onto large outdoor living deck w/gas hookup. Incredible entertaining spaces.

Mother-in-law suite, great for guests, nanny quarters or AirBNB.

Gorgeous master suite w/ walk-in closet.

Mudroom off large garage.

Huge fully finished basement with stunning wet bar.

Level yard with professional landscaping and courtyard. A/C and wired for generator.

Lot A beach rights.

This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Friday, June 11: 2:30 – 4 p.m.



WHERE:

20540 Marine View Dr SW, Normandy Park, 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $1,650,000 MLS Number: 1779818 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 1971 Approximate House SqFt: 3,682 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,380 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Central A/C Forced Air Tankless Water Heater Ceramic Tile Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet 2nd Kitchen Bath Off Master Dining Room French Doors Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet Wet Bar Wired for Generator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a condo where you can enjoy the sound and mountain views all day and the sunsets at dusk from the deck spanning the full length of the condo.

This top floor unit has vaulted ceilings, updated baths, one with a step-in jetted tub, gas fireplace, new microwave, high capacity stainless washer and dryer and an elevator to a secure parking garage.

The location is just above Redondo Beach where you can stroll on the Boardwalk and breathe the salt air.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 12: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

28701 6th Pl S #207, Des Moines, 98198 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $419,900 MLS Number: 1779422 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1988 Approximate House SqFt: 1,142 s.f.



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.