We all know how great our Highline Public Schools teaching staff is and thank them for educating our children, especially during tough Covid circumstances.

Pacific Middle School Health Teacher and Track & Field Coach Claudia House took it a step farther – she challenged 10 students and two teachers to create a team to run/walk a 10k in only four days!

Some of her team of students even participated remotely by walking with Claudia over the phone and watching YouTube walking videos.

They all counted every step and used their math skills to figure out how many steps they needed to take to get to 10k (experts say there are 9,555).

All of the participants received a run Finishers Certificate and the beautiful Running of the Flags Run Medal.

Coach Claudia House remarked how proud she and the students are to be recognized for their efforts!

It’s not too late to join the Running of the Flags event – run or walk a 5k, 10k, Half marathon, marathon, or ultra marathon over 1 or multiple days until July 5. Just count your distance! Sign up at: