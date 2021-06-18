Discover Burien’s popular Father’s Day Car Show will be returning on Father’s Day – this Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Classic cars will line SW 152nd Street in Downtown Burien, from 4th Ave SW to Ambaum Blvd. SW.

This popular annual event features lean, mean machines and has become a perfect date with Dads of all kinds.

Last year’s on-street event was cancelled and replaced by a Father’s Day Car Cruise.

Organizers say that next year this event will be back together with the city’s annual Strawberry Festival.

Car judging categories will include:

People’s Choice Stock to 56 Stock 57 to 65 Stock 66 and up Modified to 50 Modified 51 and up Stock Truck Modified Truck Street Rod Low Rider Sports Car 2 Seater Orphan Foreign Custom 49 and up Mayor’s Choice



Additional categories may be added.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1135743040236076/

