On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Public Health Seattle & King County issued a closure at Des Moines Beach due to a sewage spill from the Midway Sewer District, the state Department of Ecology announced.

The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by following the state’s Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook , or joining this listserv .



Questions? Contact Laura Hermanson, the BEACH Program Manager, at 360-480-4868 or [email protected].