Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend in Burien, Renton, Normandy Park and Seattle.

The first Open House is a mid-century Burien rambler that’s unlike others you’ve seen:

Remarkable vaulted ceilings and walls of windows welcome you in.

The brick, beams, & wood features give this home so much warmth.

The wood stove will too! Open kitchen updated with quartz counters, SS appliances, & incredible cabinet storage.

Dining area sits perfectly between kitchen & living room to enjoy all angles.

Down the hall see two bedrooms & one full bath – plus a primary suite! Private bathroom has heated floors & a dual-head, slate shower.

Upgraded to tankless water heater.

Relax on the front deck while admiring garden beds & fruit trees throughout the backyard.

Carport parking and ample off street options.

Quick access to WA-509 for commuters or drive 1st Ave S to explore Burien.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 26: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 13003 3rd Ave S., Burien WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $499,950 MLS Number: 1795587 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1960 Approximate House SqFt: 1,250 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,615 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Hardwood Laminate Ceiling Fan(s) Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Dining Room Vaulted Ceilings



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a beautiful Large View Home in Renton with lots of parking for 4+ cars boat or RV on side of the House:

Fantastic view of Mts, and Valley from deck of Master or Large Deck with Hot Tub. set up for fun and entertainment, 2 sets French Doors lead to Sports Court and at back yard.

4+ Bedroom 3 full bath house with 3-bedroom, 2 bath in main living and 1+bedroom / 1-full bath down stairs with kitchenet and separate French door entrance to back yard. great for Rental Area.

2-Fireplaces and lots of room to enjoy.

Heat pump heating and cooling system, large 2-car Garage with Shop area in the rear and Beautiful 200sqft Sunroom to take in the Sunsets or just sit back and relax Easy to bus lines freeways, Schools, Hospital.

WHEN:

Friday June 25: 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 2911 Cedar Ave S., Renton (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $765,950 MLS Number: 1788914 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 1987 Approximate House SqFt: 3,250 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,100 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ceramic Tile Hardwood 2nd Master BR Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Elevator French Doors Hot Tub/Spa Jetted Tub Skylight(s) Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet Walk In Pantry



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is an awe-inspiring Normandy Park modern farmhouse home w/luxury finishes:

Large gourmet kitchen w/vaulted ceilings which flow onto large outdoor living deck w/gas hookup. Incredible entertaining spaces.

Mother-in-law suite, great for guests, nanny quarters or AirBNB.

Gorgeous master suite w/ walk-in closet.

Mudroom off large garage.

Huge fully finished basement with stunning wet bar.

Level yard with professional landscaping and courtyard. A/C and wired for generator.

Lot A beach rights.

This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Sunday, June 27, Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

20540 Marine View Dr SW, Normandy Park, 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $1,599,995 MLS Number: 1779818 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 1971 Approximate House SqFt: 3,682 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,380 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Central A/C Forced Air Tankless Water Heater Ceramic Tile Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet 2nd Kitchen Bath Off Master Dining Room French Doors Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet Wet Bar Wired for Generator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a great Skyway Charmer with lots of upside and room to grow, very Cute house located in convenient Skyway:

Large lot with out building ready for Garage, storage or ADU, New Windows and Location, location!

Minutes from I-5, 405 Light rail, shopping, dining and tons more!

3 nice size bedrooms and 1 full bath.

Bright and spacious living room with an open kitchen.

Mature, easy to maintain landscaping with a fully fenced yard and parking for up to 4 cars!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 26: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

12628 74th pl Place S., Seattle ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $459,950 MLS Number: 1788966 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Year Built: 1943 Approximate House SqFt: 1,290 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,738 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Dining Room



PHOTOS:

MAP:

