Candidates running for the Port of Seattle Commissioner positions will participate in an online forum on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

This online event will start at 7 p.m., and will be held via Zoom.

Candidates expected to participate include:

Position No. 1:

Ryan Calkins Norman Sigler



Position No. 3:

Stephanie Bowman Hamdi Mohamed



Position No. 4:

Peter Steinbruek Toshiko Hasegawa



All authority of the Port of Seattle – including Sea-Tac Airport – is vested with the Commission in its actions as a public body under RCW 53. Five Commissioners, elected at large by the voters of King County, serve four-year terms to govern the Port, lead all inter-governmental functions, and oversee the Executive Director. Learn about the candidates’ plans for dealing with health, environment and climate adverse impacts from Sea-Tac. Did you know, that 38% of Carbon Emissions is from Planes?



Note: Organizers will send you the Zoom link a few days before the event. We will also be recording the event. If you would not like to be on screen, please be sure to turn your camera off. The zoom link will be sent to you a few days before the event so register today. Seats are limited!