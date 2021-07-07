Destination Des Moines’ 2021 Waterland Artwalk & Scavenger Hunt will take place the weekend of July 17 & 18 in the Marina District, and all are invited to participate.



This is a self-guided fun event for the whole family. Take yourself on a tour of the Marina District of Des Moines between Marine View Drive South and 7th Ave South – to view art from local artists displayed in participating businesses and complete a fun scavenger hunt. Scavenger hunt clues will be posted on Saturday, July 17. Share a few pictures of your favorite finds by 5 p.m. July 18 and you’ll be entered to win raffle prizes.



For more info: